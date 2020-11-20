Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,136 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,468 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after buying an additional 799,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,565,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $466.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $223.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,376 shares of company stock worth $14,200,546. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

