Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 31,372 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,573 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 450.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dropbox by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,953,000 after buying an additional 1,697,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,891 shares of company stock worth $774,068. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 99.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.