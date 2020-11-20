Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 713.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 746,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.20 and a beta of 1.42. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $464.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $85,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $194,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,440 shares of company stock worth $378,011 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

