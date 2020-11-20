Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,462,274.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,953 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

