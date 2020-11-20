Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Graham worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 165.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Graham by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Graham by 204.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 551.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total value of $456,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GHC opened at $454.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.60 and a 200 day moving average of $389.22. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $655.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

