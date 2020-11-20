Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,924 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.05% of Avid Technology worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 5,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,970 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,152,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 223,338 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Avid Technology by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 264,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 99,209 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $540.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

