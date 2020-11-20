Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,374 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Acushnet worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Acushnet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Acushnet by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.94%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

