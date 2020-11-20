Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.66 Million Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,990 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 49,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RDY shares. ValuEngine raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

RDY opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.