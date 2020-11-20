Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 768,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 292.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE CPF opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $477.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

