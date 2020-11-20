Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2,838.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 42,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 729.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 113,141 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.99 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

