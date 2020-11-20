Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 483,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,572 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 36,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HVT opened at $30.77 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $560.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

