Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 13,706 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar by 2,710.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lennar by 103,874.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,552 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 528,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lennar by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 462,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

NYSE:LEN opened at $76.30 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $86.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $866,772.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,751,186.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

