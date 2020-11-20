Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 208.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,046 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 544.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 37.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCPL opened at $13.85 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

