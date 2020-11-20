Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 395,431 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 178.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 395,431 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,981 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,033,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after buying an additional 189,937 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ternium by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,763,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 512,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ternium by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 280,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

NYSE:TX opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

