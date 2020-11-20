Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Raised to $15.00 at Bank of America

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.
Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $27.42.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 112.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 447,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 236,852 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 75.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 466,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
