Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Raised to $15.00 at Bank of America

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $27.42.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 112.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 447,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 236,852 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 75.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 466,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

