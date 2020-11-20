Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $69.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.85. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $69.27.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $148,874.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,569 shares of company stock worth $374,622. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Acacia Communications by 1,196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,833 shares during the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. increased its position in Acacia Communications by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 86,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Acacia Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

