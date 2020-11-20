Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.14

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.14 and last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 19313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

ACIA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $188,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,569 shares of company stock valued at $374,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth about $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

