ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 24 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 27 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 22.35.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.