ABB (NYSE:ABB) Lowered to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABB. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE ABB opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

