AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut AAC Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.
AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $603.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.06 million. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AAC Technologies
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.
