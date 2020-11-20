AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Citigroup cut AAC Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of AACAY opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.18. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $9.04.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $603.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.06 million. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

