A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $9.10 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

