5,846 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,846 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

UBER opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

