52,590 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LeMaitre Vascular as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,837,000 after buying an additional 78,741 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,288,000 after buying an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 698,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after buying an additional 57,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $767.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,967,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,951,341 shares in the company, valued at $104,093,797.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $4,915,819.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,888 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,544 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

