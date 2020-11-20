5:01 Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FVAM) Quiet Period Will End on November 23rd

5:01 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FVAM) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 23rd. 5:01 Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FVAM opened at $10.02 on Friday. 5:01 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

