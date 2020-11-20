2,916 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,916 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 73,256 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,991 shares of company stock worth $72,461,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

