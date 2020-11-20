2,682 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,682 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,176 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,484 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 91,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,783 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $120.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $220,559.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,859,181.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $76,466.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

