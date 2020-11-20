251,775 Shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 251,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

BGFV stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.54. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 7,500 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,671.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

