2,366 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $205.53 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day moving average of $181.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

