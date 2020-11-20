-$2.33 EPS Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post earnings per share of ($2.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.42) and the lowest is ($3.57). Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 259.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($9.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.16) to ($9.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. 140166 raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $70.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 932,004 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,854 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 515,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 502,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 372,894 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

