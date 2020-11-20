15,922 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altice USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altice USA by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 2.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,547,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $92,631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,906,355 shares of company stock valued at $109,943,443 over the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

