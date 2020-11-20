14,508 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

