144,265 Shares in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Duluth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of DLTH opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $392.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.97. Duluth Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $17.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. Analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

