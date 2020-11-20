1,350 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $437.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $439.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

