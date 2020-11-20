1,340 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

NYSE ARE opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

