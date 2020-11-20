10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $166.31. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.76.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

