$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.01. V.F. posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 upped their target price on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.43. V.F. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,800 shares of company stock worth $11,927,439. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after buying an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after buying an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after buying an additional 585,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

