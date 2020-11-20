$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cimarex Energy posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEC opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

