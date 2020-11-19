ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1166262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

About ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc, an online travel company, provides business and leisure travelers with tools and information to research, plan, book, and experience travel and destination services. It offers travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its transaction-based websites.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.