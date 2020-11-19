Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.50. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZION. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,275,000 after acquiring an additional 190,624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,288,000 after buying an additional 318,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

