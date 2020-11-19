Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Down 53.4% in October

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 728,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ZNOG opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.