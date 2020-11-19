Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after buying an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,140,000 after buying an additional 2,890,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,598,000 after acquiring an additional 90,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 838,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,098,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $148.19 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

