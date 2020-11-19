ZeuxCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $37,445.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00076690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00428916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.85 or 0.02926952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00027296 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZUC is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

