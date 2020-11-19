Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.25 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $351.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

