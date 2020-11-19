Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Hold

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $407.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,365,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 92,642 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 902,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 147,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 141,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

