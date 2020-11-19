Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to “Buy”

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $131.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

LSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $119.94.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

