Zacks Investment Research Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $240.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roku’s third-quarter 2020 results benefited from increased ARPU and user engagement owing to the coronavirus-led lockdown. Premium subscriptions in The Roku Channel witnessed a surge in signups. Content distribution benefited from a surge in subscription signups, movie rentals and purchases and increased device sales. Moreover, streaming hours growth is likely to boost TV streaming advertising on Roku’s platform. Roku is benefiting from robust growth in advertising driven by monetized video ad impressions on increasing popularity of The Roku Channel. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, video ad campaign cancellations or delayed starts from categories like travel, theatrical and automotive among others were an overhang. Notably, the company scrapped its 2020 guidance due to coronavirus-led uncertainties.”

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROKU. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.04.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $231.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.73 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $255.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,817 shares of company stock worth $51,568,653 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Roku by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Roku by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.