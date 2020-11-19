Zacks Investment Research Lowers Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

COVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Main First Bank raised Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, CSFB cut Covestro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

