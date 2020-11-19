Zacks Investment Research Lowers ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

CLPT opened at $9.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $9.40.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

