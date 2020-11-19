Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.19 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

