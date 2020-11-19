Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Sell

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NDLS. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $331.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 64.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.